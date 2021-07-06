EvenCoin (EVN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $113,858.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $71,915.04 and $113,858.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.95 or 0.00232344 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000235 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001539 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.81 or 0.00796934 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

