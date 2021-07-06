Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) were up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $143.20 and last traded at $143.20. Approximately 8,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 480,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.78.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVBG shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.78.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,323 shares of company stock worth $2,012,351 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,129,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,562,000 after purchasing an additional 444,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $48,317,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Everbridge by 29.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,124,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,251,000 after buying an additional 252,568 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 779.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 268,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,488,000 after buying an additional 237,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in Everbridge by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,766,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,388,000 after buying an additional 185,953 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

