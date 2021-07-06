Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$14.45. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$14.31, with a volume of 10,664 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 26.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.63%.

In other Evertz Technologies news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$226,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 261,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,954,690.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

