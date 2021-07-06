EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.48% of EVI Industries worth $8,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVI. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 220.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,944,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 546.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVI opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.60 and a beta of 0.85.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $62.41 million during the quarter.

EVI Industries Profile

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

