Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.51 Million

Analysts expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to announce sales of $25.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.30 million and the highest is $27.61 million. Evolus reported sales of $7.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 226.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year sales of $105.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.81 million to $115.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $181.58 million, with estimates ranging from $157.00 million to $215.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.74. Evolus had a negative net margin of 234.87% and a negative return on equity of 736.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 million.

Several analysts recently commented on EOLS shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 518.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 191,951 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Evolus by 80.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 68,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. Evolus has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.35.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

