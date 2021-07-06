ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Market Cap Reaches $573,905.38

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0981 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $573,905.38 and approximately $882.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001226 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000194 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009858 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001848 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

