Exeedme Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $259,913.00 (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000669 BTC on exchanges. Exeedme has a market cap of $13.43 million and $259,913.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00047549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00134480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00167655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,054.88 or 0.99795312 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.24 or 0.00958941 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,858,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.