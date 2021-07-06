Exosis Achieves Market Capitalization of $18,512.82 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $18,512.82 and approximately $2.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,861.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,304.11 or 0.06804546 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.12 or 0.01488774 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.21 or 0.00405206 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00159385 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.55 or 0.00633614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.89 or 0.00416070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007950 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.08 or 0.00336900 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.