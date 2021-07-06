Expanse (EXP) Trading Down 9.7% Over Last Week

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $925,778.13 and approximately $3,624.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,219.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,322.77 or 0.06787842 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.74 or 0.01492533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.27 or 0.00406997 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00159505 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.73 or 0.00653797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.88 or 0.00411684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007915 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.13 or 0.00342284 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.