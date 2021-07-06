Experty (EXY) Trading Down 14.6% This Week

Experty (CURRENCY:EXY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Experty coin can now be bought for about $0.0577 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Experty has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. Experty has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $271.00 worth of Experty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Experty Coin Profile

Experty (CRYPTO:EXY) is a coin. Experty’s total supply is 79,404,564 coins and its circulating supply is 27,088,352 coins. Experty’s official message board is medium.com/@experty_io . The official website for Experty is experty.io/en . Experty’s official Twitter account is @experty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Experty is a cryptocurrency-based knowledge sharing application that allows experts to monetize their skills through a skype-like voice and video experience. Payments are handled through an automated smart contract system using Experty’s native currency EXY, an Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Experty

