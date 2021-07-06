Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.3% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $21,237,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,318,020 shares of company stock valued at $745,401,661. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $350.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,207,589. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $328.12. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.90 and a 12-month high of $358.14. The stock has a market cap of $995.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.