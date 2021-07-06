Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by III Capital Management

III Capital Management grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,929 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. III Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,867 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $78,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 201,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $54,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $352.96. 324,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,207,589. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.90 and a 1 year high of $358.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,318,020 shares of company stock worth $745,401,661. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

