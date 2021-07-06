Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Raised by Sachem Head Capital Management LP

Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 3.9% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $144,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total value of $26,965,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,318,020 shares of company stock valued at $745,401,661 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.06 on Tuesday, hitting $350.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,207,589. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.90 and a 12 month high of $358.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $328.12.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

