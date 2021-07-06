Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Hits New 52-Week High at $358.67

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $358.67 and last traded at $355.81, with a volume of 129122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $354.70.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,318,020 shares of company stock valued at $745,401,661. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

