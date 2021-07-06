FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.750-$11.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $306.29.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $338.47 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $365.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $331.37.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

