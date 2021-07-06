Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$675.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FFH. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$625.00 to C$700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$685.00 to C$780.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$610.00 to C$675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Fairfax Financial to C$700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

In related news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$576.67, for a total transaction of C$576,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,386,631.33.

FFH stock traded up C$1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$560.59. The company had a trading volume of 59,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,390. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.63. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of C$346.84 and a 12-month high of C$581.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$561.15.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$36.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$34.21 by C$2.40. The firm had revenue of C$7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.60 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial will post 49.7299994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.