FantasyGold Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $47,395.52 and $1.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00046528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00134425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00166334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,912.85 or 0.99912841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.93 or 0.00948453 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.