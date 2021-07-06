Fantom Price Reaches $0.24 (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000722 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fantom has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Fantom has a total market cap of $621.56 million and $38.63 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00056621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $324.24 or 0.00958672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.04 or 0.08704554 BTC.

About Fantom

FTM is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

