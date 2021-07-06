Feathercoin (FTC) Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $5.83 million and $5,142.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001068 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 53.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Feathercoin

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

