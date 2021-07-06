Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Position Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,809 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.16% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $12,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,939,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,795,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after buying an additional 918,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 823,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,118,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $117.86 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.17.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

