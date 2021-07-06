Feellike (FLL) Market Capitalization Hits $17,302.30

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. Feellike has a total market cap of $17,302.30 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Feellike has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Feellike coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00046528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00134425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00166334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,912.85 or 0.99912841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.93 or 0.00948453 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.