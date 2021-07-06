Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,117,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,087,000 after purchasing an additional 325,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,996,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,620,000 after purchasing an additional 322,796 shares during the period. Bank of Italy grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,043,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $439,841,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,361,000 after purchasing an additional 240,272 shares during the period. 31.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RACE opened at $206.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $173.20 and a 1 year high of $233.66. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.36.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.0445 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.33.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

