FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:FGNA) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Equities researchers at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:FGNA) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company.

FGNA stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,053. FG New America Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16.

In other FG New America Acquisition news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $18,044,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in FG New America Acquisition by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 222,500 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $516,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

