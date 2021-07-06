FIL Ltd Boosts Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.28% of HollyFrontier worth $16,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.42. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Tudor Pickering cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.30.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

