FIL Ltd Buys Shares of 523,201 Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 523,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,628,000. FIL Ltd owned approximately 2.18% of Bicycle Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCYC. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,254,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,029 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $1,818,240.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,555,286.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,838 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $787,612.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,612.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 127,476 shares of company stock worth $3,971,033 in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.37.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.