FIL Ltd Buys Shares of 891,482 Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR)

FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 891,482 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,892,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter worth about $291,000.

Score Media and Gaming stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Score Media and Gaming Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $43.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The healthcare company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Score Media and Gaming had a negative return on equity of 196.18% and a negative net margin of 280.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Score Media and Gaming Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Score Media and Gaming in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Score Media and Gaming from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Score Media and Gaming in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

About Score Media and Gaming

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

