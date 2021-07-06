FIL Ltd Decreases Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,412 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.07% of Tyson Foods worth $19,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $188,179,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 359.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,372,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,574 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after purchasing an additional 913,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $57,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $81.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

