FIL Ltd Has $18.18 Million Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 83.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,549,645 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.28% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $18,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 260.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 64,519 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 129.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 579,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,926,000 after buying an additional 28,841 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,720.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $1,256,346.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,409.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,655 shares of company stock worth $1,576,974. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 26.19%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

