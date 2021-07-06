FIL Ltd Invests $16.57 Million in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

FIL Ltd acquired a new position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 683,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,565,000. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.37% of VIZIO as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth $728,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth $844,000. 6.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VIZIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.75. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $505.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO).

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.