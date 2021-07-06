FIL Ltd Purchases 31,797 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

FIL Ltd grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,797 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $497,812,000 after purchasing an additional 23,122 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,058,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,754,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in 3M by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $199.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. 3M has a 1 year low of $148.80 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. 3M’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.