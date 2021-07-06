FIL Ltd Raises Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,374 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Fortive worth $22,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 418.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Fortive by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $70.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

