FIL Ltd Raises Stock Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,098 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,463 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.31% of CDK Global worth $20,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 16,375 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 99,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.31. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

CDK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.