FIL Ltd Reduces Holdings in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,664 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.44% of Intercorp Financial Services worth $15,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFS. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $1,210,000. 9.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intercorp Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE IFS opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $35.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.55.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $296.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.72 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 20.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

