FIL Ltd Sells 60,285 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

FIL Ltd cut its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,285 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.27% of Elastic worth $26,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESTC opened at $146.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.30. Elastic has a twelve month low of $80.18 and a twelve month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $112,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,231.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,675 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESTC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.86.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

