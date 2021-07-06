FIL Ltd Takes $16.99 Million Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 975,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,989,000. FIL Ltd owned approximately 1.88% of Patria Investments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $7,163,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $690,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $1,763,000.

PAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Patria Investments in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

PAX opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. Patria Investments Limited has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $23.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.77%.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

