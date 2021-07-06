FIL Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 541,238 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $22,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 80,879 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,590,028 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $608,408,000 after purchasing an additional 55,488 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,301 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $142.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.51 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.96.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

