Financial Contrast: Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) and Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) and Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Excellon Resources and Maverix Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excellon Resources N/A N/A N/A Maverix Metals 70.49% 5.88% 5.15%

This table compares Excellon Resources and Maverix Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Excellon Resources $26.20 million 2.78 -$16.02 million ($0.25) -9.00 Maverix Metals $38.58 million 19.91 $23.72 million $0.09 60.44

Maverix Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Excellon Resources. Excellon Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maverix Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.3% of Excellon Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Maverix Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Excellon Resources and Maverix Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excellon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Maverix Metals 0 2 4 0 2.67

Maverix Metals has a consensus price target of $7.35, indicating a potential upside of 35.11%. Given Maverix Metals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than Excellon Resources.

Summary

Maverix Metals beats Excellon Resources on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc., a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany. The company also holds 100% interests in the Kilgore Project that covers an area of 6,788 located in Clark County, Southeastern Idaho; and the Oakley Project covering an area of 2,833 hectares in Oakley, Idaho. Excellon Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc. operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally. Maverix Metals Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

