Financial Survey: Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) vs. NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Resonant has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Resonant and NXP Semiconductors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonant -906.70% -129.19% -96.66% NXP Semiconductors 4.65% 19.69% 8.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.2% of Resonant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Resonant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Resonant and NXP Semiconductors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonant 0 0 3 0 3.00 NXP Semiconductors 1 6 13 1 2.67

Resonant presently has a consensus target price of $5.42, suggesting a potential upside of 77.60%. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus target price of $205.13, suggesting a potential upside of 1.18%. Given Resonant’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Resonant is more favorable than NXP Semiconductors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Resonant and NXP Semiconductors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonant $3.16 million 58.32 -$28.41 million ($0.55) -5.55 NXP Semiconductors $8.61 billion 6.49 $52.00 million $6.78 29.90

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than Resonant. Resonant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NXP Semiconductors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats Resonant on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters. The company develops a series of single-band designs for frequency bands; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation requirements; and XBAR, a technology for mobile and non-mobile applications, including 5G, WiFi, and Ultra-WideBand applications. Resonant Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. Its product solutions are used in a range of applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

