Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.35.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTT shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$38.50 target price on shares of Finning International in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

TSE:FTT traded down C$0.44 on Tuesday, hitting C$31.72. The stock had a trading volume of 47,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.15 billion and a PE ratio of 20.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.22. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$18.49 and a 1-year high of C$35.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. Analysts forecast that Finning International will post 2.1700001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Scott Thomson purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$30.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,814.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 217,099 shares in the company, valued at C$6,645,834.59. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.20, for a total transaction of C$40,832.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,005,864.80. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,644 shares of company stock worth $454,657.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

