FintruX Network (FTX) Trading Down 2.7% This Week

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. FintruX Network has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $6,212.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

