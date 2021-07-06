First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.90. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$17.87, with a volume of 83,512 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCR.UN. CIBC boosted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$15.25 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Capital Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.96.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.74. The stock has a market cap of C$3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 40.43.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

