First Republic Bank (FRC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th. Analysts expect First Republic Bank to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect First Republic Bank to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $190.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.86. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $100.38 and a twelve month high of $197.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.94.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

