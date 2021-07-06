First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLS)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.70 and last traded at $48.70. Approximately 163,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 322,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.66.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.59.

