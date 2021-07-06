First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXH) Trading Down 0.2%

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXH)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.98 and last traded at $26.14. 441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 8,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.90.

