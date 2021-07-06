First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:FID) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:FID) were down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.09 and last traded at $18.15. 4,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 12,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.60.

