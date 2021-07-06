Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FIVE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.81.

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,707. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $96.61 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Five Below by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

