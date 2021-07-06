Five Below’s (FIVE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $185.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.50% from the stock’s previous close.
FIVE has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.81.
Shares of FIVE stock traded down $3.90 on Tuesday, reaching $193.71. 6,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,707. Five Below has a 1-year low of $96.61 and a 1-year high of $205.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.35.
In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 201,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,085,000 after acquiring an additional 47,086 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $1,113,000.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
