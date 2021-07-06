Five Below’s (FIVE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $185.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.50% from the stock’s previous close.

FIVE has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.81.

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $3.90 on Tuesday, reaching $193.71. 6,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,707. Five Below has a 1-year low of $96.61 and a 1-year high of $205.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.35.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 201,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,085,000 after acquiring an additional 47,086 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $1,113,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

