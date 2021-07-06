Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 632,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.20% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $28,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 38,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 2,353.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,227,000 after acquiring an additional 302,595 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,378 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.69. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.20.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 2.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

