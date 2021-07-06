FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.07.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $255.58. The stock had a trading volume of 12,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,193. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.33.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

