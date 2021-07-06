FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.07.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLT traded down $3.92 on Tuesday, hitting $255.58. 12,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. On average, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,170.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.